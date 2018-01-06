Is Jesse Williams Ex-Wife Keeping Him From His Children? [VIDEO]

Last year Jesse Williams and his now ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee went through a terrible divorce. The holidays have passed and now Williams is claiming that she allegedly kept him away from his kids. Williams spoke out and mentioned he didn’t get to see them on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve.

Williams wants his kids at least two full days, but Drake-Lee, who is a lawyer claims that’s not what is in the contract. All the team believes she’s bitter besides Gary With Da Tea. Gary believes that Williams doesn’t really want to be bothered with the children so he can live his life, but others think he’s being petty.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj & Jesse Williams Play Husband & Wife For H&M [VIDEO]

RELATED: Jesse Williams Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee $160K In Temporary Divorce Settlement

RELATED: Minka Kelly Has Words For People That Think She Broke Up Jesse Williams Marriage

The Latest: