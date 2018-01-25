Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

How Ray J Responded After Being Accused Of Cheating On His Pregnant Wife Princess Love

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
294 reads
Leave a comment
Galtiscopio - Front Row/Backstage - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: First Stage

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Years ago Ray J admitted on cheating on his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. Recently, he was allegedly accused by his wife, Princess Love. Recently, Love posted quotes about love, relationships and lies, but never mentioned that Ray J did cheat. Ray J, finally spoke out on Instagram about how he feels and apologized.

He said, “God is in control of everything Ray- dont let this negative energy get 2 you Ray- You are doing everything right – from being faithful – staying focused on the goal and treating everyone with respect and love Ray- Dont let the devil try to come into your world and break you down- Be the best father on the Planet! – Pray 4 all those who want to bring you down Ray- and show them even more love to let them know how LOVE overpowers all- Keep God first – be patient in your relationship – Listen and learn Ray – stay on your postive path to greatness – but most of all stand up for what you believe in Ray #ThoughtsToSelf.”

#IssaPublicityStunt 😂💯

A post shared by FAMEOLOUS (@fameolousig) on

Oops👀

A post shared by FAMEOLOUS (@fameolousig) on

According to BET, Love kept throwing out more cryptic messages about him making changes. Allegedly Love hasn’t seen Ray J in nearly a week. We will just have to see how long this drama lasts, but let us know if you think Ray J and Princess Love will make it.

RELATED: Is Ray J Cheating On Princess Love?

RELATED: Could Ray J Be A New Host Of “The Real?” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Is Brandy Carrying Ray J And Princess Love Baby? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Ray J’s Fiancee Princess Love Had Her Bridal Party [PHOTOS]

4 photos Launch gallery

Ray J’s Fiancee Princess Love Had Her Bridal Party [PHOTOS]

Continue reading How Ray J Responded After Being Accused Of Cheating On His Pregnant Wife Princess Love

Ray J’s Fiancee Princess Love Had Her Bridal Party [PHOTOS]

 

 

pregnant , Ray J , Wife

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show