How Ray J Responded After Being Accused Of Cheating On His Pregnant Wife Princess Love

Years ago Ray J admitted on cheating on his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. Recently, he was allegedly accused by his wife, Princess Love. Recently, Love posted quotes about love, relationships and lies, but never mentioned that Ray J did cheat. Ray J, finally spoke out on Instagram about how he feels and apologized.
God is in control of everything Ray- dont let this negative energy get 2 you Ray- You are doing everything right – from being faithful – staying focused on the goal and treating everyone with respect and love Ray- Dont let the devil try to come into your world and break you down- Be the best father on the Planet! – Pray 4 all those who want to bring you down Ray- and show them even more love to let them know how LOVE overpowers all- Keep God first – be patient in your relationship – Listen and learn Ray – stay on your postive path to greatness – but most of all stand up for what you believe in Ray #ThoughtsToSelf
According to BET, Love kept throwing out more cryptic messages about him making changes. Allegedly Love hasn’t seen Ray J in nearly a week. We will just have to see how long this drama lasts, but let us know if you think Ray J and Princess Love will make it.
