Is Ray J Cheating On Princess Love?

Ray J and Princess Love were married in 2016 and recently announced that they were expecting a baby. Love recently posted a message on Instagram, but has been deleted and fans are trying to understand what is going on. According to RollingOut, a year ago Love warned Ray J about cheating on her.

The post Love put on Instagram said, “The problem is women think he will change, he won’t. And men make the mistake of thinking she will never leave, she will.”

In the past Ray J has admitted to cheating on Kim Kardashian several times during their relationship. That wasn’t the first time Love posted cryptic messages about her relationship on Twitter she wrote, “Your hardest times often lead to greatest moments in your life. It will all be worth it in the end.”

There is no word on if Ray J really cheated, but it seems Princess Love needs to get something off her chest. We will keep you posted on this story when we have any updates, but what do you think of the messages she put put out?

