19 reads Leave a comment
If you’re in need of a little bit of a boost, this Praise Break is just in time for you! Check out this audio player above to hear Kierra Sheard‘s powerful vocals in “Hang On,” in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Praise Break: Anthony Brown “I Got That” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Vanessa Bell Armstrong “Suddenly” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Harold Mevlin & The Blue Notes “Wake Up Everybody” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Praise Break: GEI Feat. Kierra Sheard “Hang On” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Sicced His Pit Bull On Jah Lion At The Club [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Barney The Dinosaur Went From A Kids Show To Tantric Sex Business
- Waka Flocka Flame Has Some Marriage Advice For Cardi B And Offset
- Jeff Johnson: Why The 2018 Government Shutdown Is “Punk Stuff” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Juicy Explains Why Mike Dobson Doesn’t Deserve $500,000 From Jill Scott [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Gary’s Tea: Why Cassie Shouldn’t Have Kids With Diddy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How Jill Scott’s Husband Is Following In Kendu Isaac’s Lame Footsteps [EXCLUSIVE]
- Loni Love Addresses Ciara’s Post And Talks About The Shortage Of Black Men [VIDEO]
- Alabama Teacher Tells Students To “Turn The N-Word Tunes Off” For Playing 2Pac
comments – Add Yours