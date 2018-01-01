Praise Break
Praise Break: Harold Mevlin & The Blue Notes “Wake Up Everybody” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley

Posted 4 hours ago
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. implored us to remain awake; so rise up and affirm your humanity. Listen to the audio player to hear Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes’ beautiful, uplifting tune “Wake Up Everybody” in the latest Praise Break!

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

