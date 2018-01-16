Praise Break: Anthony Brown “I Got That” [EXCLUSIVE]

16 reads Leave a comment
Anthony Brown talks to Rickey Smiley about his new song “ I Got That” for Praise Break. In this song it talks about going after everything you want and not listening to people that try and put you down for it. The lyrics say, “Every time you look up you gonna see me winning.”
Brown explained that when you wake up in the morning you’re already victorious. He said, “You are a victor not a victim.” Have a positive attitude and keep God with you at all times.
