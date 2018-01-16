Praise Break
Home > Praise Break

Praise Break: Anthony Brown “I Got That” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
16 reads
Leave a comment

 

Anthony Brown talks to Rickey Smiley about his new song “ I Got That” for Praise Break. In this song it talks about going after everything you want and not listening to people that try and put you down for it. The lyrics say, “Every time you look up you gonna see me winning.”

Brown explained that when you wake up in the morning you’re already victorious. He said, “You are a victor not a victim.” Have a positive attitude and keep God with you at all times.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Tina Campbell Praise Dancing [VIDEO]

RELATED: Praise Break: Vanessa Bell Armstrong “Suddenly” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: James Fortunue “Favor Of God” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Praise Break: Anthony Brown “I Got That” [EXCLUSIVE]

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Here’s a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach…

Anthony Brown , Gospel , Praise Break

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show