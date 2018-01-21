Malia Obama And Rumored Boyfriend Live It Up In The Big Apple [PHOTOS]

862 reads Leave a comment
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Rory Farquharson seem to be going strong!
The Harvard couple took a little trip away from campus to visit New York City. Here they are strolling the cobble streets of SoHo.
The two were first spotted together at the Harvard-Yale football game last fall kissing.
So who is this Rory guy? According to The Daily Mail Rory is a 19-year-old sophomore from the UK who insiders say is considered “quite a catch.” (Not much of a catch as Malia…just saying)
Now we just wonder if Barack and Michelle approve!
Happy Birthday Malia Obama: 18 Times She Slayed The Fashion Game
3 photos Launch gallery
Happy Birthday Malia Obama: 18 Times She Slayed The Fashion Game
1. Malia ObamaSource:Getty 1 of 3
2. Malia ObamaSource:Getty 2 of 3
3. Malia ObamaSource:Instagram 3 of 3
