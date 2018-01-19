Did Omarosa Secretly Record Conversations Inside The White House?

Omarosa Manigault-Newman left the White House a month ago and since then has been doing interviews. Recently more information has surfaced alleging that Newman recorded conversations while inside the White House. According to The Root, many are waiting to hear exactly what kind of information she has.

In an interview with Michael Strahan she said, “When I have the chance to tell my story, it’s quite a story to tell. As the only African American in this white house … I have seen things that made me uncomfortable, upset me … and affected my community and my people.” Reports state that she recorded meetings and other information on her iPhone.

One person told the New York Daily News, “Don’t be surprised if she has secret audio files on everyone in that White House, past and present staffers included.” Newman might be trying to take the White House down with this information. We can’t wait to see how this all plays out.

