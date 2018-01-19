News
Home > News

Did Omarosa Secretly Record Conversations Inside The White House?

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 57 mins ago
60 reads
Leave a comment
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Press Briefing At The White House

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Omarosa Manigault-Newman left the White House a month ago and since then has been doing interviews. Recently more information has surfaced alleging that Newman recorded conversations while inside the White House. According to The Root, many are waiting to hear exactly what kind of information she has.

In an interview with Michael Strahan she said, “When I have the chance to tell my story, it’s quite a story to tell. As the only African American in this white house … I have seen things that made me uncomfortable, upset me … and affected my community and my people.” Reports state that she recorded meetings and other information on her iPhone.

One person told the New York Daily News, “Don’t be surprised if she has secret audio files on everyone in that White House, past and present staffers included.” Newman might be trying to take the White House down with this information. We can’t wait to see how this all plays out.

RELATED: What Omarosa Said To Gary With Da Tea After Leaving The White House [VIDEO]

RELATED: Report: Omarosa Is Struggling To Land A Book Deal

RELATED: Omarosa Will Reportedly Expose Donald And Melania Trump In Tell All

The Latest:

All The Times We Watched Omarosa Exit Stage Left [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

All The Times We Watched Omarosa Exit Stage Left [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Did Omarosa Secretly Record Conversations Inside The White House?

All The Times We Watched Omarosa Exit Stage Left [PHOTOS]

Bye girl.

donald trump , Omarosa Manigault Newman , White House

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show