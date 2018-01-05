What Omarosa Said To Gary With Da Tea After Leaving The White House [VIDEO]

Omarosa Manigault-Newman made a lot of headlines last year when she allegedly resigned from her position at the White House. After that happened the news reported that she was fired. According to Gary With Da Tea she allegedly called him to talk about how she feels after leaving.

Gary said Manigault-Newman said, “I’m free.” The entire Dish Nation crew couldn’t believe that Gary actually got to talk top her and needed evidence. Headkrack made Gary show is call log, but you will have to watch to see what happened.

