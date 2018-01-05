Omarosa Manigault-Newman made a lot of headlines last year when she allegedly resigned from her position at the White House. After that happened the news reported that she was fired. According to Gary With Da Tea she allegedly called him to talk about how she feels after leaving.
Gary said Manigault-Newman said, “I’m free.” The entire Dish Nation crew couldn’t believe that Gary actually got to talk top her and needed evidence. Headkrack made Gary show is call log, but you will have to watch to see what happened.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Report: Omarosa Is Struggling To Land A Book Deal
RELATED: Omarosa Will Reportedly Expose Donald And Melania Trump In Tell All
RELATED: Omarosa Calls Robin Roberts “Petty” For Her “Bye Felicia” Comments [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Bambi Shows Her Love For Scrappy’s Daughter Emani [VIDEO]
- Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe’s Family Are Living Their Best Lives In Ghana [PHOTOS]
- What Omarosa Said To Gary With Da Tea After Leaving The White House [VIDEO]
- 2 Chainz’s Manager Shares Inspiring Story Of Giving Up Millions To Save His Life [VIDEO]
- Black Tony Says He Saw Two Crackheads Get Frozen Stuck Outside [EXCLUSIVE]
- Headkrack’s “5 On It” Question Causes Da Brat To Stand Up For Women Everywhere [EXCLUSIVE]
- Church Announcements: Why The Pastor Has Banned Testimonies [EXCLUSIVE]
- Hollywood’s 13-Year-Old Son Details Rejection After Writing Clever Note To A Girl [EXCLUSIVE]
- Did Nicki Minaj & Nas Breakup?
- Rickey Smiley Jams Out On The Water In South Florida [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]