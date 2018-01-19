“Black-ish” has been a hit on ABC since it began and has only gotten more popular overtime. Ross has not only won a Golden Globe for her role, but recently received a NAACP Award for Outstanding Actress. She is making headlines once again because now she is fighting to get a pay raise so it can be similar to her co-star Anthony Anderson’s level.
According to The Root, at a recent meeting for #TimesUp, actresses not only addressed sexual assault in the workplace, but gender pay gap as well. Ross spoke out about how she is paid significantly less than Anderson for the hit show. Her pay is now being discussed, but she wants a resolution to this.
Ross if she is not paid more is threatening to do less work for the show. She has even spoke about not appearing in as many episodes and doing other work on the side over “Black-ish.” We hope Ross gets a pay raise and this stops within this industry and others.
RELATED: Tracee Ellis Ross Almost Refused “Black-Ish” Role Because Of Anthony Anderson
RELATED: Tracee Ellis Ross To Create Holiday Collection For JC Penney
RELATED: “Black-ish” Crew Throws Yara Shahidi A Super Sweet Graduation [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- What Trump Has Decided To Do Instead Of A Wall At Mexico’s Border [EXCLUSIVE]
- Will Tracee Ellis Ross Leave “Black-ish” If She Doesn’t Receive A Salary Comparable To Anthony Anderson’s?
- Why Birdman Has To Turn Over The Keys To His Miami Mansion
- Wendy Williams Asks Rickey Smiley About Dating Porsha Williams [VIDEO]
- Cardi B Signs Deal To Star In Her First Movie
- University Of Alabama Student No Longer Enrolled After Racist Rant [VIDEO]
- Why Ann Curry Wasn’t Surprised By Matt Lauer’s Sexual Harassment Allegations [VIDEO]
- Why Music Is Headkrack’s First Love [VIDEO]
- Rock-T Shares Heartfelt Message About Connecting To Only Great People [VIDEO]
- Jada Pinkett Smith Lands Facebook Talk Show With Her Mom & Daughter
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Fashion Moments [PHOTOS]
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Fashion Moments [PHOTOS]
1. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS1 of 20
2. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS2 of 20
3. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS3 of 20
4. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS4 of 20
5. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS5 of 20
6. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS6 of 20
7. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS7 of 20
8. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS8 of 20
9. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS9 of 20
10. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS10 of 20
11. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS11 of 20
12. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS12 of 20
13. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS13 of 20
14. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS14 of 20
15. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS15 of 20
16. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS16 of 20
17. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS17 of 20
18. US-PEOPLE-PARTY-AIDS-CHARITY18 of 20
19. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS19 of 20
20. amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 – Arrivals20 of 20