Will Tracee Ellis Ross Leave “Black-ish” If She Doesn’t Receive A Salary Comparable To Anthony Anderson’s?

Posted 2 hours ago
Black-ish” has been a hit on ABC since it began and has only gotten more popular overtime. Ross has not only won a Golden Globe for her role, but recently received a NAACP Award for Outstanding Actress. She is making headlines once again because now she is fighting to get a pay raise so it can be similar to her co-star Anthony Anderson’s level.

According to The Root, at a recent meeting for #TimesUp, actresses not only addressed sexual assault in the workplace, but gender pay gap as well. Ross spoke out about how she is paid significantly less than Anderson for the hit show. Her pay is now being discussed, but she wants a resolution to this.

Ross if she is not paid more is threatening to do less work for the show. She has even spoke about not appearing in as many episodes and doing other work on the side over “Black-ish.” We hope Ross gets a pay raise and this stops within this industry and others.

