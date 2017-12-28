Birdman Hit With Lawsuit Over Miami Mansion

Birdman has had some trouble this year not only with long lost friends, but his finances as well. According to XXL, he now is facing a lawsuit over his home in Miami as well as his North Miami office space. A couple weeks ago it was reported that he was facing troubles with his finances.

Rick Ross even talked about it on Snapchat about Birdman’s problems. He allegedly took out a loan for $12 million in 2015 and put the mansion up for collateral. Ross said, “You ain’t have no money in six-seven years, ni**a. You should have came and borrowed some from Rozay. Now you want to fuck that old lady life up too. You probably borrowing some money from her. I might go buy that house on the water. Just to keep my boat at it. I won’t even stay there, that shit is too small.”

Currently the company that loaned Birdman the money would like their money back. This loan was supposed to be paid in full in February and still owes millions as well as interest. There is no word on what will happen, but we will keep you posted on this story.

