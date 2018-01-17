Diddy Donates To Uganda, H&M Parents Lose Home, Kevin Spacey Racist?

Diddy’s Making $200,000 Rain on Uganda to Improve Its Maternal Healthcare.

The money will go to French Montana’s Unforgettable healthcare campaign, which presently has its sights on bettering the Suubi “Hope” Health Center in Uganda. The Weeknd is also a contributor.

“I’ve always said my purpose is to inspire and empower the next generation to become great leaders – and to honor their hustle along the way,” Diddy told Rolling Stone. “In addition to passing the torch to French, I’m showing my support for the work he is doing in Uganda. Not only will Ciroc be donating $100,000 to support the organization Mama Hope, I am matching the donation so that our stories and successes can benefit as many people as possible.”

Diddy donates $200K to women's maternity healthcare in Uganda https://t.co/UKh1XaXxcP pic.twitter.com/FturUwTmI8 — billboard (@billboard) January 17, 2018

Well Dang. Kevin Spacey’s a Racist, Too?

That’s what the owner of an all-Black security company is reportedly saying. According to Earl Blue, head of VIP Protective Services, Spacey allegedly used the N-word when stating he preferred not having Black security surveilling the House of Cards set. When Blue went to set managers to complain about Spacey’s comment, he was told “that’s just the way he is.” And suspiciously, the company’s $1.1 million contract was not renewed… despite positive reviews from producers.

Spacey has been accused of racism by the owner of an all-black security company. https://t.co/s5sTPrwLaR — The Root (@TheRoot) January 16, 2018

The Parents of the Child H&M Model Were Reportedly Forced out of Their Home.

Terry Mango and Frank Odhiambo—parents of Liam Mango, the young Black boy featured in H&M’s “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” hoodie that had the whole net up in arms—recently appeared on ITV’s This Morning. During their appearance, Terry, who initially stated people should “get over” the image, clarified her comments.

“It is not an overreaction when it comes to racism, everyone should act differently based on their opinions of what racism is,” Mango said. “To put the T-shirt and the word ‘monkey’ with racism, maybe that is not my way of looking at it. I’m just looking at Liam, a black young boy, modeling a T-shirt that has the word ‘monkey’ on it. Everybody should respect different opinions based on racism.”

The couple was recently forced out of their Stockholm, Sweden home, though it’s not clear if recent controversy played a part.

Parents of H&M child model have been forced to move out of their home amid 'racist' monkey hoodie backlash. https://t.co/4B9nNDJsSt pic.twitter.com/GboUh9TY1W — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) January 16, 2018

