Dr. King’s Niece Claims Trump Isn’t Racist Because Of Tax Cuts

First it was Isaac Newton Farris, Jr. who said Trump isn’t “a racist in traditional sense.” Now Alveda King, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece, spoke to Fox News this morning (out of all places) to defend Trump’s racism.
“I do not believe President Donald Trump is a racist,” Alveda said, “I mean, look at everything. The economy is up, jobs are up in the Black community, there’s great promise to get a lot of people who have been unfairly incarcerated out. So, there’s so many economic opportunities, opportunities for babies in the womb. The president is working for America — period — as he’s draining the swamp.” She also added, “And African-Americans are benefiting. Our jobs are going up. Our unemployment is going down. Companies are saying they are going to raise the minimum wage and do bonuses because of the tax cuts. So, the president is helping the African-American community. And I don’t believe President Donald John Trump is a racist.”
Let’s break this down… it has been proven that the economy improving is a rollover from the Obama administration, which Trump takes the credit. We are already seeing the effects of Trump giving tax breaks to major corporations, Walmart increased their minimum wage but within days closed over 60 stores. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union called Walmart’s wage increase a “public relations stunt” for Republicans. Expect more corporations to promote increases and bonuses but layoff thousands of people, which will not help the Black community and might undo the progress Obama made.
As far as “jobs are up in the Black community,” unemployment has been going down in the Black community for years, NPR reports, “there’s nothing specific that Trump did to change this rate.” The Trump administration hasn’t done a damn thing for the Black community — unless you count the awful things he has done: blocking fair housing, threatening free speech, hiring the despicable Betsy DeVos, wanting to re-criminalize marijuana and advocating to deport millions of Black and brown people out of the country. Plus, his white supremacist team and dangerous racism. It is safe to say Dr. King would not be a Trump supporter.
Watch Alveda defend Trump below:
The Latest:
- Dr. King’s Niece Claims Trump Isn’t Racist Because Of Tax Cuts
- Prank Call: Customer Wants To Make Auto Body Owner Pay For “Talkin’ Stupid” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Is Alarmed By White Folk Living With Cat Near The Trap [EXCLUSIVE]
- H&M’s South African Stores Shut Down After Protests Over “Monkey” Hoodie
- Florida State University’s WhiteCoats4BlackLives Brings Attention To Racial Health Disparities
- Black Tony Thinks Rickey Smiley Runs The Whole Building [EXCLUSIVE]
- RHOA Recap: Kim And Her Wig Are The Messy Elephants In The Room
- Reginae Carter On College Life As A Celebrity’s Kid [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Cops Arrest Pittsburgh Pizza Shop Worker In Video Beating Of Black Woman
- White Woman Sprays Sulfuric Acid On Her Own Face, Blames It On Nonexistent Black Woman
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kissSource:Getty 1 of 45
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 45
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 45
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 45
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 45
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 45
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 45
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 45
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 45
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 45
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 45
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 45
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 45
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 45
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 45
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 45
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 45
18. Team ObamaSource:Instagram 18 of 45
19. A Family AffairSource:Getty 19 of 45
20. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 20 of 45
21. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 21 of 45
22. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 22 of 45
23. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 23 of 45
24. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 24 of 45
25. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 25 of 45
26. Playing In The Oval OfficeSource:Instagram 26 of 45
27. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 27 of 45
28. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 28 of 45
29. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 29 of 45
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 30 of 45
31. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 31 of 45
32. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 32 of 45
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 33 of 45
34. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 34 of 45
35. Family SupportSource:Getty 35 of 45
36. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 36 of 45
37. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 37 of 45
38. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 38 of 45
39. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 39 of 45
40. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 40 of 45
41. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 41 of 45
42. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 42 of 45
43. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 43 of 45
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 44 of 45
45. Christmas Tree LightingSource:Getty 45 of 45
SOURCE: CNN
SEE ALSO:
Black Pastor Goes Ballistic Trying To Defend Trump’s Racism To Joy-Ann Reid
Trump ‘Is Racist’: Don Lemon Exits Sunken Place, Returns With Super Black Card