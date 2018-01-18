Prayers up for rapper, The Game after it was announced his father, George Taylor, passed away. According to XXL, Taylor was 65 years old and passed away in his sleep. Reports state that 911 was called, but when they came he was unresponsive.
The coroner’s office has Taylor’s body and suspect no foul play. The Game and his father had an on and off relationship and the rapper talked about it in a lot of his songs. In the song “Bloody Moon,” he said, “My father left me when I was seven, at a home/Left me but took his chrome, I looked up and blood was gone/Man, fuck it, guess in the world I’m all alone.”
The Game has yet to release any statement about his father. We will continue to keep The Game and his family in our prayers. We will keep you posted on any updates about this story.
RELATED: The Game Alleged To Have Impregnated A 15-Year-Old Girl
RELATED: The Game Ordered To Pay Shocking Amount In Sexual Assault Case
RELATED: Oprah Shares Devastating Estate Damage After Deadly California Mudslides
The Latest:
- How K. Michelle May Have Started A New Movement [EXCLUSIVE]
- Katt Williams Explains Why Reading The Comments Cheers Him Up [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- The Game’s Father Dies
- Lamar Odom Shares How He Really Feels About Khloè Kardashian Being Pregnant [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Has Everyone Cracking Up Backstage At Wendy Williams Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Women Don’t Need To Be On “Mancave” To Be Included [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Gary’s Tea: Why Nicki Minaj & Nas Were Never Going To Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Colin Kaepernick Finishes Up $1 Million Pledge
- Why Amber Rose Happy And Scared About Her Surgery [VIDEO]
- Stacey Dash Comes For Oprah & Seal