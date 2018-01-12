Days after winning the Cecil de Mille award at the Golden Globes, Oprah shared an Instagram video documenting the extensive damage to her California home on Wednesday.
To date, 17 people are dead and more than 28 people sustained injuries after the mudslides in the Santa Barbara County area. Another 17 remain missing. The mudslides were a direct result of the raging wildfires that spread across Southern California. Over 100 homes have been destroyed and another 300 have been damaged, BBC News reports.
Later in the day, the mogul FaceTime’d with comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres while scanning the outer parts of her 65-acre Montecito estate she lovingly named “The Promise Land.”
“Where I am now, which is the east side of my property, I was walking down here and all of my neighbors’ homes are gutted,” she said. “I’m standing right now still in a lot of mud but not as much as yesterday. I walked out back, you know, where we share a fence line and the neighbors out back they’re houses are gone. It’s as devastating as can be,”
Prior to the call, DeGeneres tearfully shared her evacuation story and expressed the deep sentiment she holds for the Montecito community where she and Oprah reside.
“I love this community. If you’ve never been there, Montecito is a small town. It’s less than 10,000 people, it has 2 public schools, family owned businesses. It’s a tight-knit community so everyone kind of knows everyone. I work in LA, but I consider Montecito my home,” she continued.
The Latest:
- Oprah Shares Devastating Estate Damage After Deadly California Mudslides
- LeToya Luckett Eases Into Her Role As Stepmother
- Umar Johnson Claims An Oprah Presidency “Spells Extermination” For Black Men [VIDEO]
- Mary J Blige Celebrates Birthday With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame [VIDEO]
- Obama Talks Dancing With Prince [VIDEO]
- Granddaughter Gets Friends To Help Hide Grandfather’s Body After Allegedly Killing Him
- Reginae Carter And Bow Wow Talk About What Fans Will See In Season 2 Of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why Taraji P. Henson Decided To Tell The World She Was In Love
- O. J. Simpson Threatens Vegas Casino With $100M Lawsuit
- Headkrack Gives Tutorial Of The Black Man Nod [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: It's A Black Out At The 2018 Golden Globe Awards
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: It's A Black Out At The 2018 Golden Globe Awards
1. Sterling K Brown and Ryan Michelle BatheSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty 2 of 18
3. Tracee Elliss RossSource:Getty 3 of 18
4. Kelly ClarksonSource:Getty 4 of 18
5. Michelle Williams and Tarana BurkeSource:Getty 5 of 18
6. CommonSource:Getty 6 of 18
7. Simone JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 18
8. Issa RaeSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. Issa RaeSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. Kendall JennerSource:Getty 10 of 18
11. Zoe KravitzSource:Getty 11 of 18
12. Octavia Spencer and Jessica ChastainSource:Getty 12 of 18
13. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty 13 of 18
14. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 14 of 18
15. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty 15 of 18
16. Catherine Zeta-JonesSource:Getty 16 of 18
17. Mariah CareySource:Getty 17 of 18
18. Salma HayekSource:Getty 18 of 18
DON’T MISS:
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She Ran For President
Oprah Winfrey For President In 2020?