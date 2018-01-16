Sports
Why The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Struggling [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The last couple of games the Cleveland Cavaliers have been beaten by several teams including the Golden State Warriors. Rickey Smiley loves that team, but Rock-T mentioned that something is going on with the chemistry of the team. On paper their roster looks great, but it hasn’t been showing on the court.

Rock-T believes that the Boston Celtics and Golden State will be in the NBA finals. Some believe that Minnesota Timberwolves has a chance, but that’s not happening. The Golden State Warriors are on another level and are ready to win.

