Why The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Struggling [EXCLUSIVE]

The last couple of games the Cleveland Cavaliers have been beaten by several teams including the Golden State Warriors. Rickey Smiley loves that team, but Rock-T mentioned that something is going on with the chemistry of the team. On paper their roster looks great, but it hasn’t been showing on the court.
Rock-T believes that the Boston Celtics and Golden State will be in the NBA finals. Some believe that Minnesota Timberwolves has a chance, but that’s not happening. The Golden State Warriors are on another level and are ready to win.
RELATED: Why People Are Giving Ayesha Curry The Side Eye For Comments About Being An “NBA Wife” [VIDEO]
RELATED: How L.A. Lakers Player Is Serving A Jail Sentence And Playing In The NBA
RELATED: NBA Player Lorenzen Wright’s Ex-Wife Charged With His Murder
