Did Beyonce’s Father Matthew Knowles Do Drugs? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is back and he is talking all about Chris Brown. He bought his daughter Royalty a pet monkey for her birthday, but never got a permit. Brown is under investigation now for this and could possibly go to jail.

Gary also spoke about this tell all book that is supposed to be coming out about Beyoncè and her family. One of her old vocal coaches alleges that Matthew Knowles did drugs. Rickey Smiley thinks that it’s not right for the vocal coach to come in and then write a book about the family.

