Dish Nation
Home > Dish Nation

Why Did Beyonce Turn Down “Beauty & The Beast?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
18 reads
Leave a comment

For a moment there, it looked like Beyonce would be joining the cast of the live-action “Beauty & The Beast” movie that came out last year, which starred Emma Watson.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Queen Bey is no stranger to the blockbuster film world. But she’s used to playing heavier roles than the one the film’s director, Bill Condon (who directed “Dreamgirls”), asked her to play. No wonder she turned it down. Check out this exclusive video to hear the whole discussion about it on “Dish Nation.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Marriage Secretly Struggling? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Mathew Knowles’ Birthday Wish To Beyonce Was Heartbreaking [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Amber Lee On Separating Herself From Beyonce’s Sound [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Beyonce’s Best Street Style Moments

22 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce’s Best Street Style Moments

Continue reading Why Did Beyonce Turn Down “Beauty & The Beast?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Beyonce’s Best Street Style Moments

You know you're Beyonce when you just slay, walking around.

Beyonce , Dish Nation

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show