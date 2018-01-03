Why Did Beyonce Turn Down “Beauty & The Beast?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

For a moment there, it looked like Beyonce would be joining the cast of the live-action “Beauty & The Beast” movie that came out last year, which starred Emma Watson.
Queen Bey is no stranger to the blockbuster film world. But she’s used to playing heavier roles than the one the film’s director, Bill Condon (who directed “Dreamgirls”), asked her to play. No wonder she turned it down. Check out this exclusive video to hear the whole discussion about it on “Dish Nation.”
