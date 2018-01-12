As we approach Martin Luther King Jr. day, Jeff Johnson talked about how going to say the “ I Have A Dream” speech isn’t enough. Johnson talked about how when King was killed he was challenging people. He also talked about how he was a leader that evolved and did more than just fight civil rights issues.

Follow @TheRSMS

If we are celebrating him we must do more than just say a speech. Johnson also talked about how we need to support and watch the NAACP Image Awards. It is about our culture, our movies, our music and it’s a show that celebrates us.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Jeff Johnson Is Outraged At The City Of Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson On Why Women Will Want To Watch “Mancave” [VIDEO]

RELATED: This Message From Jeff Johnson Is All You Need To Conquer 2018 [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King’s Most Riveting Quotes 21 photos Launch gallery All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King’s Most Riveting Quotes 1. On Progress 1 of 21 2. On Faith 2 of 21 3. On Living A Giving Life 3 of 21 4. On Injustice 4 of 21 5. On Being Alive 5 of 21 6. On Living 6 of 21 7. On Being A Man 7 of 21 8. On Playing Your Position 8 of 21 9. On Salvation 9 of 21 10. On The Laws He Sought To Change 10 of 21 11. On Altruism 11 of 21 12. On Truth & Unconditional Love 12 of 21 13. On Doing Great Things 13 of 21 14. On Communication & Fear 14 of 21 15. On Forgiveness 15 of 21 16. On Ignorance 16 of 21 17. On Riots 17 of 21 18. On Love 18 of 21 19. On Oneness 19 of 21 20. 491272441 20 of 21 21. On Injustice 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Jeff Johnson On Why We Need To Watch The NAACP Image Awards And Celebrate MLK Day The Right Way [EXCLUSIVE] All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King’s Most Riveting Quotes