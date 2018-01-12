As we approach Martin Luther King Jr. day, Jeff Johnson talked about how going to say the “ I Have A Dream” speech isn’t enough. Johnson talked about how when King was killed he was challenging people. He also talked about how he was a leader that evolved and did more than just fight civil rights issues.
If we are celebrating him we must do more than just say a speech. Johnson also talked about how we need to support and watch the NAACP Image Awards. It is about our culture, our movies, our music and it’s a show that celebrates us.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Jeff Johnson Is Outraged At The City Of Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Jeff Johnson On Why Women Will Want To Watch “Mancave” [VIDEO]
RELATED: This Message From Jeff Johnson Is All You Need To Conquer 2018 [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- How Rickey Smiley Stole Gary With Da Tea’s Time For Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson On Why We Need To Watch The NAACP Image Awards And Celebrate MLK Day The Right Way [EXCLUSIVE]
- Trump Allegedly Refers To Haiti As A “Sh**hole Country”
- Oprah Shares Devastating Estate Damage After Deadly California Mudslides
- LeToya Luckett Eases Into Her Role As Stepmother
- Umar Johnson Claims An Oprah Presidency “Spells Extermination” For Black Men [VIDEO]
- Mary J. Blige Celebrates Birthday With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame [VIDEO]
- Obama Talks Dancing With Prince [VIDEO]
- Granddaughter Gets Friends To Help Hide Grandfather’s Body After Allegedly Killing Him
- Reginae Carter And Bow Wow Talk About What Fans Will See In Season 2 Of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]