Prank Call: Man Wants Ice Cream Party For His Weight Watchers Class [EXCLUSIVE]

Prank Call: Man Wants Ice Cream Party For His Weight Watchers Class

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

A comedian calls a ice cream shop looking to place an order. The comedian says he’s getting this ice cream because his Weight Watchers class has a day where they can eat it. He begins to ask the man on the phone about sizes and keeps asking will a pint be okay for 60 people.

Then he asked about flavors and stopped him when he said that to ask him about sizes again. The man on the phone asked for more details so he could help him with the party, but then the comedian asked do they provide a DJ. That is when the phone call ended.

