Prank Call: Man Wants To Exchange Condom That Doesn’t Fit Right [EXCLUSIVE]

In this hilarious Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. plays a dissatisfied customer who called up the store that he bought some condoms from. He says the condom he bought didn’t fit right, and so he wants to exchange it. The worker on the other end of the line is not having it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

