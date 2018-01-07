23 reads Leave a comment
In this hilarious Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. plays a dissatisfied customer who called up the store that he bought some condoms from. He says the condom he bought didn’t fit right, and so he wants to exchange it. The worker on the other end of the line is not having it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Prank Call: Man Calls Woman’s Father With Relationship Demands [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Man Tries To Ship Puppies For Christmas [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Tries To Get The Car Wash To Give Dime Bag Back [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Wells Fargo Invests Over $6 Million In Black Entrepreneurship
- Prank Call: Man Wants To Exchange Condom That Doesn’t Fit Right [EXCLUSIVE]
- Special K Delivers Hilarious Stand-Up Set For Kevin Hart’s Network!
- Gary’s Tea: Why Alicia Keys Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Swizz Beatz’ Fraud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- What You Should Know About Rickey Smiley On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- 102-Year-Old Says She Stays Healthy With A Shot Of Hennessy Every Day
- Darlene McCoy “Even Me” [NEW MUSIC]
- What Happened When Black Tony Hit His Head [EXCLUSIVE]
- Father & Daughter Dance To Mary Mary [VIDEO]
- Praise Break: Vanessa Bell Armstrong “Suddenly” [EXCLUSIVE]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/30-1/05)
15 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/30-1/05)
1. Bruno Mars1 of 15
2. Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade2 of 15
3. Toni Braxton3 of 15
4. Will Smiith4 of 15
5. Kym Whitley5 of 15
6. Serena Williams6 of 15
7. DJ Khaled7 of 15
8. Jay-Z8 of 15
9. Hoda Kotb & Al Roker9 of 15
10. Rodney Perry10 of 15
11. Tracee Ellis Ross11 of 15
12. Jenifer Lewis12 of 15
13. Ne-Yo13 of 15
14. Jennifer Hudson14 of 15
15. Affion Crockett15 of 15
comments – Add Yours