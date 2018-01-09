The Show
Why Ginuwine Didn’t Want To Kiss On “Celebrity Big Brother” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

After the show Gary With Da Tea went live to discuss a couple of things. Gary spoke about Celebrity Big Brother and how Ginuwine didn’t want to kiss a transgender woman on the show. Gary didn’t like that and thought he should’ve done it.

Gary wants everyone on that show to be a sport. He also discussed peoples outfits as he went passed them, but he believe his outfit is the best. Gary also spoke about Oprah and how she might run in 2020 for President.

Trans people, and trans women of color especially, are under attack in this country. Last year marked the deadliest year on record for transgender people, with 27 murders. In 2017, there have already been seven murders and we’re only in the third month. Considering trans women’s risk of sexual violence, trans people’s economic vulnerability, and trans women’s often hostile interactions with police, tons of work must be done to protect and support trans people. As activists continue to organizes and communities continue to discuss, we honor the seven trans women on record who have been killed in 2017.

