Listen Live
Close
Entrepreneurship

Issa Rae Speaks on Ownership at Big Dipper Innovation Summit

Published on May 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Big Dipper Innovation Summit
Source: Big Dipper Innovation Summit / Radio One Richmond

CEO of HOORAE, producer, actress, and writer Issa Rae was among the featured speakers at the Big Dipper Innovation Summit, a three day event that brought together founders, investors, creatives, technologists, and policy leaders to discuss the future of business, technology, and culture. During her session titled “From the Mirror to the Boardroom,” Rae shared powerful insights on creative ownership and the business of self, encouraging attendees to think beyond visibility and focus on building lasting platforms.

Big Dipper Innovation Summit
Source: Big Dipper Innovation Summit / Radio One Richmond

Rae spoke about the importance of creatives evolving from simply being talent into becoming owners, decision makers, and business leaders. She emphasized how building and controlling your own platform can create opportunities that extend far beyond entertainment. Guests left the summit inspired by her message and motivated to create businesses, brands, and ideas that can make a meaningful impact on the world around them.

Issa Rae Speaks on Ownership at Big Dipper Innovation Summit was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Rickey Smiley Radio Hall of Fame Inductee Graphic 2026
6:57
The Rickey Smiley Show  |  Nia Noelle

Rickey Smiley Accepted Into 2026 Radio Hall of Fame Class, Reacts Live On Air

Reach Media - Syndicated| Disney Trip Contest | 2026-04-22
Contests  |  Rickey Smiley Morning Show

You Could Win a Walt Disney World® Dream Vacation!

23 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Kandi Burruss Helped Write

20 Items
Pop Culture  |  Maui Bigelow

21 Black Beauties From The ’90s Who’ve Been Fine Forever

17 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Karrueche Tran’s Best Style Moments

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close