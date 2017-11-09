Sterling K. Brown Talks About His Real Life Experience That Inspired Emotional Scene In “This Is Us” [VIDEO]

The hit show “This Is Us” has been making fans emotional since it premiered. Recently a home birth scene was shown and Sterling K. Brown in a recent interview talked about how he experienced that years ago. According to Entertainment Tonight the star inspired that scene to happen.

Six years ago his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe delivered their first child in their bedroom. In this season of “This Is Us” Brown’s character, Randall along with his wife, Beth had a home birth. Fans should be interested to know though that both weren’t planned to happen that way. Bathe said, “It was this beautiful birthing center that we were going to go to, very civilized, and that went out the window at, like, 11 o’clock in the evening.”

An unexpected home delivery is something my wife and I went through ourselves with our first born, so this was round 2 for me! #ThisIsUs — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) November 1, 2017

Brown said, “It never happens like that the first time. It’s not supposed to,” he said. “But my wife is not your ordinary human being, so she does extraordinary things all the time!” While the episode was premiering Brown even tweeted about this being “round 2.” During the interview he also raved about making an appearance in “Black Panther.”

