Why Lupe Fiasco Is Calling Out Kendrick Lamar [EXCLUSIVE]

Lupe Fiasco is an amazing writer and rapper. On Hip-Hop Spot, Headkrack talked about Fiasco accusing Kendrick Lamar of stealing ideas and concepts from him. Recently, Lamar released some music as well as the cover art for the “Black Panther” movie and it looks very similar to Fiasco.

Fiasco feels now he has to make all new are and believes there is something going on. He also mentioned that he doesn’t believe Lamar is a top tier lyricist. Headkrack believe Lamar is not only a top lyricist, but is an amazing writer. Headkrack would like them to go into a lyrical battle or make a song together.

