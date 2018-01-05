Gary's Tea
Why Michael B. Jordan’s Dating Life Is A Stupid Reason To Boycott “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea

Some people seem to be feeling some type of way about Michael B. Jordan‘s alleged Latina girlfriend. Rumors sparked on Twitter that black women were calling for a boycott of the highly anticipated “Black Panther” movie, in which he plays the villain. But upon close examination, it doesn’t look like anybody’s actually that pressed, other than people expecting black people to be mad about Michael’s new boo.

The fact is, Michael B. Jordan and his girlfriend should have nothing to do with anybody’s reasons for going or not going to “Black Panther.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

