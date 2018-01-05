RSMS Videos
Home > RSMS Videos

Gary’s Tea: Is Gayle King Cheap Or Is This Make-Up Artist Out Of Line? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 2 hours ago
53 reads
Leave a comment

A make-up artist says she went to Gayle King‘s home to give her a make-up consultation. When she left, she spilled every detail she could muster up from the experience. The woman claims that what Gayle offered to pay her did not match up with the demands of the job. She passed on it, and then proceeded to air out her whole experience in public.

She passed on it, and then proceeded to air out her whole experience in public. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why The Rumors About Oprah Winfrey & Gayle King Probably Aren’t True [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: What Omarosa Said To Gary With Da Tea After Leaving The White House [VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: What We Know About Tamar Braxton, Laura Govan & Vince Herbert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/30-1/05)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/30-1/05)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/30-1/05)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/30-1/05)

Gary's Tea , Gayle King

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show