Black Tony Claims His Contract Says He Can’t Work On Fridays [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony called up the morning show with money on his mind! After he said happy birthday to Juicy, he talked about his paycheck, and tax season- and oh, he claims his contract says he can’t work on Fridays. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

