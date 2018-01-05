Black Tony Claims His Contract Says He Can’t Work On Fridays [EXCLUSIVE]

22 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony called up the morning show with money on his mind! After he said happy birthday to Juicy, he talked about his paycheck, and tax season- and oh, he claims his contract says he can’t work on Fridays. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
