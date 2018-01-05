Black Tony Claims His Contract Says He Can’t Work On Fridays [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up the morning show with money on his mind! After he said happy birthday to Juicy, he talked about his paycheck, and tax season- and oh, he claims his contract says he can’t work on Fridays. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Says He Saw Two Crackheads Get Frozen Stuck Outside [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Is Selling “Squppies,” & It’s Weirder Than You Think [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Black Tony Shot Himself In The Shoulder On New Year’s [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

10 New Years Resolutions That Never Work 10 photos Launch gallery 10 New Years Resolutions That Never Work 1. Cleaning Your House Regulary 1 of 10 2. Drink More Water 2 of 10 3. Stop Eating At Night Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Don't Get Mad Over Small Things Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Workout More 5 of 10 6. Time Management 6 of 10 7. Meeting New People Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. Don't Talk Politics 8 of 10 9. Finding Love Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Eating Healthy/Dieting Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 New Years Resolutions That Never Work 10 New Years Resolutions That Never Work Every year people make a list of goals and resolutions that they'd like to complete for the new year when realistically half the stuff on their list doesn't even get done. Here are 10 resolutions that don't always work.