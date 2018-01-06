Amara La Negra Of “Love & Hip Hop Miami” Signs $1 Million Music Deal

Amara La Negra has been making a lot of headlines lately. After an episode of “Love & Hip Hop Miami” aired and she was told to change her image a bit to be successful. Negra represents Afro-Latina women and is making a name for herself. According to Rolling Out, she just landed a million dollar music deal.

She posted the news on Instagram and said, “ AMARA LA NEGRA SIGNS A MULTI MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT WITH BMG) Hard Work Pays Off! Don’t Let Anyone Put you down! Work hard for what you want because it won’t come to you without a fight. You have to be strong and courageous and know that you can do anything you put your mind to. If somebody puts you down or criticizes you, just keep believing in yourself and turn it into something positive. Thanks to all my fans for all the love and support because you guys are part of my success!!! I want to Thank my Mom @mamianalamama1 for always being there for me @jullianboothe My manager/ Brother/ Friend Thank you sooo much for believing in me from day 1. You and Mami are my Ride or Die! And @thezachkatz The President of BMG thank you for seeing the vision and wanting to be part of my Dream. Thanks to my attorney @mattbuseresq@meccamalone.”

Negra is expected to release her first single soon and more music later on in 2018. She is expected to work with hit producer Rock City, who has worked with Rihanna, Beyoncè and more. Negra is not only an artist, but also owns her own clothing line. We wish her all the success with her music career!

