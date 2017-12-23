“Love & Hip Hop Miami”: Jumpstarting Careers, Fights, Love Connections & More [VIDEO]

“Love & Hip Hop Miami” trailer just came out and fans of the franchise should get excited. Trick Daddy and Trina are showing what the 305 is all about and ready to record their new album. Problems between Trick Daddy and his wife might cause friction.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Other cast members such as Veronica Vega, Gunplay and Pleasure P are all trying to get in where they fit in within their careers. Shay Johnson from “Flavor Of Love” is standing by her boo Pleasure P’s side, but he might be having some trouble with that. This season will be filled with arguments, fights, love affairs and more. Watch the trailer and tell us what you think.

RELATED: Trick Daddy & Trina To Star In Love & Hip Hop Miami [VIDEO]

RELATED: Trina Spars With Khia & Local Miami Rapper Kim B RocsMics On Social Media [VIDEO]

RELATED: Did Yandy Smith & Mendeecees Fake Their Marriage On “Love And Hip Hop”

The Latest: