Bambi Shows Her Love For Scrappy’s Daughter Emani [VIDEO]

Bambi Benson and Scrappy have been married for a little while now, but formed a bond with his daughter Emani a long time ago. Recently on Instagram she posted a video of a special moment between them two and it is truly making our day. According to VH1, Benson made a makeup station in Emani’s bathroom and she cried tears of joy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

On the post she wrote, “This is my lil Baby for life … I’ve watched her blossom into a young lady and it’s so amazing. She’s so sweet, respectful and compassionate and I constantly remind her to hold on to those things in this world full of people who lack those simple but important qualities. We have a lot of fun, but I am constantly teaching her how to be a lady who is loving, non confrontational, and strong. This video is so cute because of all of the fancy gifts we gave her, she was so moved by something as simple as a little makeup station in her bathroom. @fentybeauty@badgalriri make the Girls light up 😃 But anyway … I just love her so much and enjoy every second with her 👑

From the looks of it Benson and Emani will be having a lot of girl time playing with the makeup. She might be new to this stepmom role, but she is doing a great job. We are so happy they can share this special moment.

RELATED: Are Lil Scrappy And Bambi Married?

RELATED: Bambi Speaks Out About Why She Took Lil’ Scrappy Back

RELATED: Lil Scrappy Claims He Can Tell The Difference Betweens Trans Women & Cis Women [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: