Lady Of Rage Hospitalized [PHOTO]

Prayers are going up to The Lady of Rage who was recently hospitalized. According to Essence, rapper Yo-Yo, posted a picture on Instagram of her with The Lady of Rage as she was in the hospital bed. She is asking fans to pray for her during this time.

Yo-Yo said, “Say a prayer for my big sis of HipHop @theladyofrage_We love you baby ❤️❤️❤️ #stronger #together.” Details of why she is in the hospital have yet to be released and we aren’t sure when she will be able to return home. The Lady of Rage was discovered by Dr. Dre in 1991 and signed with Death Row Records.

She is described as one of the most skilled MCs. Her debut album “Necessary Roughness” dropped in 1997. She went on to act and make more music. We wish her a speedy recovery.

