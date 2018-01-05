Prayers are going up to The Lady of Rage who was recently hospitalized. According to Essence, rapper Yo-Yo, posted a picture on Instagram of her with The Lady of Rage as she was in the hospital bed. She is asking fans to pray for her during this time.
Yo-Yo said, “Say a prayer for my big sis of HipHop @theladyofrage_We love you baby ❤️❤️❤️ #stronger #together.” Details of why she is in the hospital have yet to be released and we aren’t sure when she will be able to return home. The Lady of Rage was discovered by Dr. Dre in 1991 and signed with Death Row Records.
She is described as one of the most skilled MCs. Her debut album “Necessary Roughness” dropped in 1997. She went on to act and make more music. We wish her a speedy recovery.
RELATED: Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot [PHOTO]
RELATED: Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce From Mary J. Blige For Recent Hospitalization
RELATED: Saint West Hospitalized
The Latest:
- Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Juicy’s Birthday, Cardi B & Offset, And More! [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Claims His Contract Says He Can’t Work On Fridays [EXCLUSIVE]
- Maya Angelou Does Poem About Championship Football For Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Serenades With “Young & The Restless” Theme Song! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Ms. Juicy Is Not Trying To Hang Out With Rickey Smiley For Her Birthday
- Lady Of Rage Hospitalized [PHOTO]
- Why Atlanta Won’t Make It Past The Rams To The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Pastor Troy Reveals Perks He Enjoys As A Georgia Football Fan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Woman Brutally Beaten By Police After Falling Asleep In Passenger Seat Of Friend’s Car
- Russell Wilson & Baby Future Playing Basketball [VIDEO]
VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers [PHOTOS]
VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers [PHOTOS]
1. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT1 of 24
2. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT2 of 24
3. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT3 of 24
4. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT4 of 24
5. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT5 of 24
6. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT6 of 24
7. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT7 of 24
8. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT8 of 24
9. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT9 of 24
10. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT10 of 24
11. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT11 of 24
12. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT12 of 24
13. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT13 of 24
14. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT14 of 24
15. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT15 of 24
16. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT16 of 24
17. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT17 of 24
18. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT18 of 24
19. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT19 of 24
20. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT20 of 24
21. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT21 of 24
22. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT22 of 24
23. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT23 of 24
24. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT24 of 24