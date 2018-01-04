Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce From Mary J. Blige For Recent Hospitalization

Mary J. Blige‘s estranged husband Kendu Isaacs claims the stress of their divorce sent him to the hospital.

Breaking up is hard to do for Kendu.

As Mary and Kendu battle it out to settle their dispute over spousal support, The Blast has obtained new court documents Kendu’s camp. In the recent filings, he claims that the split has taken such an emotional and physical toll on him that he had to seek medical help.

The court documents state, “[Isaacs] has experienced physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress from this matter, which has caused him to become hospitalized.”

While Mary is currently paying him $30,000 a month in spousal support, Kendu is angling for more money. In the recent filing he claims that he’s “unemployable,” so paying rent is simply “impossible” for him without Mary’s help. He’s now seeking an additional $35,000 from the No More Drama singer.

His current alleged financial troubles notwithstanding, back in April, Mary claims he somehow found the funds to spend $420K on his new girlfriend during their marriage.

She and Kendu are set to face off in court this March.

The Latest:

Mary J. Blige’s 22 Most Classic Looks Over The Years [PHOTOS] 22 photos Launch gallery Mary J. Blige’s 22 Most Classic Looks Over The Years [PHOTOS] 1. A classic Mary J. Blige look. Source:Getty Images 1 of 22 2. Pink fur and silver metallic, Mary definitely took her share of fashion dares. Source:Getty Images 2 of 22 3. Mary might’ve had many changes over the years, but the blonde hair and dark sunglasses always remained constant. Source:Wenn 3 of 22 4. Mary rocks beautiful honey blonde curls. Source:Wenn 4 of 22 5. Mary accepting a VIBE award. Source:Wenn 5 of 22 6. She’s gorgeous in gold. Source:Getty Images 6 of 22 7. Denim and leather chaps, get ’em Mary. Source:Getty Images 7 of 22 8. Even with her hair tied, chillin’ with no make up on, Mary pulls it off. Source:Getty Images 8 of 22 9. Mary looks flawless in a red leather vest. Source:Wenn 9 of 22 10. Leather and fur, two of Mary’s favorites. Source:Wenn 10 of 22 11. Whoa, MJB is fiery in her red hair and a matching red leather ensemble. Source:Wenn 11 of 22 12. The Queen of Hip Hop/Soul right before she sang the National Anthem on Thanksgiving at the Oakland Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys in 2013. Source:Getty Images 12 of 22 13. The bold red lip was a nice pop of color to her otherwise all nude ensemble. Source:Getty Images 13 of 22 14. Mary J. and her hubby Kendu Isaacs pose on the red carpet. Source:Getty Images 14 of 22 15. All black everything with a dash of Hermes, Mary’s doing what she does best: singing Source:Getty Images 15 of 22 16. Fresh faced, Mary is naturally a beauty. Source:Getty Images 16 of 22 17. Ooo kill ’em! The “No More Drama” singer gets seductive in an all black body hugging number accented with sexy slits. Source:Getty Images 17 of 22 18. Such cute leather gloves. Source:Getty Images 18 of 22 19. Mary had some dope accessories, peep the fly hat. Source:Getty Images 19 of 22 20. Pink is such a great color for her. Source:Getty Images 20 of 22 21. MJB shows some cleavage in a laced up denim top. Source:Getty Images 21 of 22 22. Mary shows off some leg, nice thigh tattoo. Source:Getty Images 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce From Mary J. Blige For Recent Hospitalization Mary J. Blige’s 22 Most Classic Looks Over The Years [PHOTOS]

