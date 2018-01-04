Entertainment News
Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot [PHOTO]

R&B Divas LA 'Celebration Of Life' Red Carpet And Performance

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Kevin McCall in 2017 had a little bit of beef with his ex-Eva Marcille and just started off 2018 on the wrong foot. According to BET, the singer was shot in his foot. McCall went on Twitter to tell fans, but didn’t give details to how it happened.

He posted a picture of him in the hospital and said, “ the Macc is still Trucking God bless you all happy New year.” McCall is expected to make a quick recovery and be out the hospital soon. We will keep you posted when we find out more about how this happened.

Kevin McCall

