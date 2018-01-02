Saint West Hospitalized

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West had a holiday scare. On Thursday, their son, Saint West, 2, was hospitalized in Los Angeles, CA for pneumonia. According to TMZ, his parents stayed with him the entire time, even sharing overnight duties.
Saint was allegedly released on Saturday, allowing him to spend New Years’ Eve at home. Sources say he is doing well.
Kim shared this holiday photo of the family, taken before Saint was hospitalized and posted one day before he was released.
We’re so glad he’s feeling better and on the mend!
SOURCE: TMZ
