Quavo & Takeoff Buy Mom/Grandma A New House For Christmas

Christmas is the time of year where you give your loved ones some of the most special gifts. According to XXL, Migos members Quavo and Takeoff did something amazing for Quavo’s mom and Takeoff’s grandmother. The rapper even went on Instagram to show off her gift.

He said on the post, “F R O M H U N C H O A N D T A K E O F F M E R R Y C H R I S T M A S M A M A H U N C H O Love You Enjoy Your New Home.” The two door garage home had a big bow on the side of it and we could only imagine how much she loved it. While many didn’t know that Qua is Takeoff’s uncle he also expressed how he felt about purchasing the home and said, “ME and Take Jus Bought Mama A House!!! Tha Big Way!!!”

ME and Take Jus Bought Mama A House!!! Tha Big Way!!! — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) December 20, 2017

This has been a huge year for Migos including several hit songs and just releasing their project “Control the Streets Vol. 1.” In 2018 the group will also have a song with Pharrell’s group and their new album. We hope Quavo’s mom enjoys her new home.

