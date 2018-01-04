Front Page
Why You Haven’t Heard From Young M.A In A While [EXCLUSIVE]

Young M.A put herself on the map last year with her song, “Ooouuu.” She quickly gained a fan base and started popping up onstage at major award show performances and more. But then, she went quiet for a bit. What happened?

Well, she apparently made some major lifestyle changes, and shed some pounds real quick. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

