“The Real” Renewed Until 2020

It looks like congratulations is in order for the ladies of “The Real.” The syndicated daytime talk show was just renewed until 2020. The show is in over 17 markets and is reaching nearly 37% of homes.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The show had been nominated for a Daytime Emmy and is growing on social media. According to Deadline, “The Real” has the youngest average age watching the show and has great topics where many can relate to. Hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley talk very candidly about their lives as well as discuss relationships and current events.

President of Warner Bros., Ken Werner said, “Since 2010-11 season, 23 talk shows have launched and ’The Real’ and ‘Steve Harvey’ are the only two series to last four or more seasons. While there are other panel talk series on the air, what truly makes ‘The Real’ stand out from the pack is that it is comprised of four very strong, very authentic and very engaging hosts whose chemistry is unrivaled.” Congratulations to the ladies of “The Real.”

RELATED: Ray J Becomes A Co-Host On “The Real” Talk Show

RELATED: What Happened When Tamar Braxton & Adrienne Bailon Finally Spoke After 9 Months

RELATED: K. Michelle & Loni Love End Their Nasty Feud

The Latest:

20 Famous Black Talk Show Hosts 20 photos Launch gallery 20 Famous Black Talk Show Hosts 1. Tyra Banks Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty 1 of 20 2. Queen Latifah Source:Cindy Ord/Getty Images 2 of 20 3. Michael Strahan Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 3 of 20 4. Oprah Winfrey Source:Dan MacMedan/Getty 4 of 20 5. Wendy Williams Source:Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic/Getty 5 of 20 6. RuPaul Source:Steve Eichner/Getty Images 6 of 20 7. Sherri Shepherd Source:Leon Bennett/Getty Images 7 of 20 8. Steve Harvey Source:Ethan Miller/Getty Images 8 of 20 9. Star Jones Source:Brad Barket/Getty Images 9 of 20 10. Whoopi Goldberg Source:Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival 10 of 20 11. Wanda Sykes Source:Marcus Ingram/Getty Images 11 of 20 12. Ananda Lewis Source:Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty 12 of 20 13. Mo’Nique Source:Taylor Hill/Getty Images 13 of 20 14. Arsenio Hall Source:Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images 14 of 20 15. Tavis Smiley Source:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images 15 of 20 16. Montel Williams Source:Steven A Henry/Getty Images 16 of 20 17. Chris Rock Source:Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty 17 of 20 18. Wayne Brady Source:Vincent Sandoval/WireImage/Getty 18 of 20 19. Bevy Smith Source:Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty 19 of 20 20. Sheryl Underwood Source:Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading “The Real” Renewed Until 2020 20 Famous Black Talk Show Hosts