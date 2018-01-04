Spike Lee took his 1986 indie film, “She’s Gotta Have It” and brought it to us on Netflix last year. The series scored a lot of fans and was a huge success. According to Deadline, Lee recently announced that “She’s Gotta Have It” will be back for a second season.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The series is all about the character “Nola Darling” living in Brooklyn in her late twenties. Darling is trying to figure out her life, friendships, job situation and struggles with relationships. The show premiered during Thanksgiving weekend for everyone to binge.
The character who plays Nola, said on Instagram, “Back ta werq! Season ✌🏾 is OFFICIAL!!! Can’t wait to return to BK. Congrats to aaallll us. ✊🏾😘🎉💜🔥#HappyNewYear #ShesGottaHaveIt📸 @delivrusfromtia.” This is Lee’s first time at doing a television series and is happy about the success. We can’t wait to see the second season.
RELATED: Spike Lee & Jordan Peele Will Join Forces For KKK Thriller “Black Klansman”
RELATED: How Many People Watched Will Smith’s Netflix Film “Bright”?
RELATED: Netflix’s Most Watched Shows
The Latest:
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA Team Up For “Black Panther” Song “All The Stars” [NEW MUSIC]
- Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” Renewed For Second Season [VIDEO]
- Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot [PHOTO]
- Monica Gets Candid About Having Endometriosis
- Top 10 Fitness Trends Of 2018
- “The Real” Renewed Until 2020
- “Essence” Is Black-Owned Again!
- Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets About Trump Going To Prison
- Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Continue To Battle It Out In Court
- Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce From Mary J. Blige For Recent Hospitalization