Little Boy Gets Pulpit And Starts Preaching [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
A Silhouette of a Joyful Person

Source: ImagineGolf / Getty

You can praise God anywhere and everywhere. In this video posted by Michelle Hughes-Ward a little boy is talking about God with a pulpit that has his initials A.S.W. on it. The boy asked, “Why did you come to church today,” as his family claps and responds to him.

In the video he talks about giving God all the power and glory and praising his name. The video has gotten over a million views and is going viral. God bless this young man.

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Preach

