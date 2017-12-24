Pastor That Passed Away From ALS Found Strength To Still Preach The Word Of God

Mark Judy was known for being a man that could heal and help people with his words. Judy was a pastor and delivered an amazing word earlier this month to his congregation. For six years he battled ALS and for a while preached from his wheelchair.

Follow @GetUpErica

According to Greenfield Reporter, Judy died from the disease. Many members of his Greenfield church spoke about how his disease didn’t take away his faith. During his last sermon on Dec. 3rd he thanked God for helping him through everything.

They recall him saying, “Realizing that any Sunday may be my last Sunday to preach, it’s very easy for me to understand what I must preach, and that is Christ. Help me to do that for as long as you have me here.” To his congregation Judy was incredible and a true blessing. We will keep his family, friends and congregation in our prayers.

RELATED: Pastor In South Texas Will Now Carry Handgun While Preaching

RELATED: GRIFF Preaches From The Book Of Green Eggs & Ham [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death For Church Shooting

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 9 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago 1 of 9 2. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago 2 of 9 3. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago 3 of 9 4. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago 4 of 9 5. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago 5 of 9 6. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago 6 of 9 7. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago 7 of 9 8. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago 8 of 9 9. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]