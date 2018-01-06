News You Can't Use
Why Lil Terio Was Charged With Trafficking [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K

Posted 4 hours ago
Special K reports some news about Lil Terio, who was arrested and charged with trafficking- Frito dust. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

