Tamar Braxton Says Vince Herbert Is Having A Baby: “The Whore Decided To Let Me Know About It”

Tamar Braxton just revealed another layer of her already messy split from estranged husband Vince Herbert.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Tamar took to Instagram to expose Vince for allegedly fathering a child with another woman.

RELATED: Why Vincent Herbert Took Tamar Braxton’s Phone [VIDEO]

“Vince Herbert is having a baby and his whore decided to let me know about it tonight!!” she wrote.

RELATED: Why Tamar Braxton Isn’t Ready To Leave Her Husband Vince Herbert

“That stupid broke ass whore should check public records on Christmas before she goes through with it!” the ‘Love & War’ crooner continued, reportedly referring to Vince’s Christmas Day arrest.

RELATED: Why Was Tamar Braxton Kicked Out Of Dallas Gay Club? [EXCLUSIVE]

To make matters more complicated, Tamar accused reality star Laura Govan of having relations with Vince.

RELATED: Why Vincent Herbert Thinks It’s Hard To Manage Tamar Braxton [VIDEO]

RELATED: Black Tony Wants Rickey Smiley To Hook Him Up With Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE]

In October, Tamar officially filed for divorce from her music producer hubby after nine years of marriage amid cheating and domestic abuse allegations.

After news broke of the pair’s separation, the matriarch of the Braxton clan told reporters that she feared Vince might kill Tamar.

The pair share one son together, Logan, who is four years old.

The Latest:

RELATED LINKS

[WATCH] Tamar Braxton’s Rendition Of ‘Super Woman’ Will Give You Life!

Tamar And Vince Struggle To Get Along In Exclusive Show Clip

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Divorce: ‘That Last Time Was The Last Time’