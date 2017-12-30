Tamar Braxton Says Vince Herbert Is Having A Baby: “The Whore Decided To Let Me Know About It”

Tamar Braxton just revealed another layer of her already messy split from estranged husband Vince Herbert.
Tamar took to Instagram to expose Vince for allegedly fathering a child with another woman.
“Vince Herbert is having a baby and his whore decided to let me know about it tonight!!” she wrote.
“That stupid broke ass whore should check public records on Christmas before she goes through with it!” the ‘Love & War’ crooner continued, reportedly referring to Vince’s Christmas Day arrest.
To make matters more complicated, Tamar accused reality star Laura Govan of having relations with Vince.
So here’s the break down of the million dollar comment; the girl tells @tamarbraxton to not address peasants and to stay on her throne. In response, Tamar tells the girl she isn’t and that she’s addressing Vince unless it’s the whore. (Whore being Laura) Tamar then tags Laura Govan and spills tea how @no.chill.gil told her that Laura and Vince Herbert are fucking. Tamar asks the commentator isn’t she friends with Laura which she is because I just checked . Tamar isn’t lying about this because months ago a close source told me Vince was sleeping with Laura but my page got deleted so I couldn’t get receipts. I’m told Gilbert spotted Laura and Vince on a trip together then told Tamar. Case solved! 🐸☕️
In October, Tamar officially filed for divorce from her music producer hubby after nine years of marriage amid cheating and domestic abuse allegations.
After news broke of the pair’s separation, the matriarch of the Braxton clan told reporters that she feared Vince might kill Tamar.
The pair share one son together, Logan, who is four years old.
Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy
