Papa John’s Picked As Pizza Of Choice For The Alt-Right

Papa John’s normally doesn’t mind anyone eating their pizza, but recently spoke out about hate groups eating it. According to Newsweek, a neo-Nazi website spoke out about the pizza chains food and making the pizza pie officially apart of alt-right. A picture that was posted by the Daily Stormer of a swastika pizza and that was a major issue with the company.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This came out right after the CEO of official NFL sponsor Papa John’s talked about how his company is losing money because of players kneeling during the national anthem. After that happened Papa Johns officially came out stating that they are not affiliated nor want hate groups eating their products. Senior director of public relations of Papa John’s said, “We condemn racism in all forms and any and all hate groups that support it. We do not want these individuals or groups to buy our pizza.”

The comments made by Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter’s wasn’t received well and criticized on social media. He said, “The NFL has been a long and valued partner over the years. But we’re certainly disappointed that the NFL and its leadership did not resolve the ongoing situation to the satisfaction of all parties long ago. This should’ve been nipped in the bud a year and half ago.”

RELATED: Conan O’Brien Roasts Papa John’s After They Shame Athletes For Kneeling [VIDEO]

RELATED: Ex- NFL Star Charles Tillman Training To Be An FBI Agent

RELATED: Papa John’s Owner Blames Poor Sales On NFL Players Kneeling And Twitter Drags Him For Filth

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice [PHOTOS] 17 photos Launch gallery NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice [PHOTOS] 1. Oakland Raiders v Washington Redskins 1 of 17 2. Oakland Raiders v Washington Redskins 2 of 17 3. Cincinnati Bengals vs Green Bay Packers 3 of 17 4. Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars 4 of 17 5. Houston Texans v New England Patriots 5 of 17 6. Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts 6 of 17 7. Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts 7 of 17 8. Denver Broncos versus the Buffalo Bills 8 of 17 9. Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers 9 of 17 10. Houston Texans v New England Patriots 10 of 17 11. Miami Dolphins v New York Jets 11 of 17 12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings 12 of 17 13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings 13 of 17 14. Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills 14 of 17 15. Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions 15 of 17 16. Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions 16 of 17 17. Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading Papa John’s Picked As Pizza Of Choice For The Alt-Right NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice [PHOTOS]