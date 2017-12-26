Entertainment News
DJ Khaled Left With Minor Injuries After Crashing Jet Ski Again [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 13 hours ago
2016 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Frazer Harrison/AMA2016 / Getty

Another one, another one! DJ Khaled had minor problems the other day while on his jet ski. According to All Hip Hop, this wasn’t his first time though. In 2015 the producer got lost in the dark when he was leaving Rick Ross’s Miami mansion.

Did I tell you I been in the studio !!!!!!!! @wethebestmusic

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

Smh!!

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

The 🔑 is dont my panic !!!!!

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

🙏🏽🦁🙏🏽

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

 

The other day DJ Khaled filmed himself crashing his jet ski on Instagram. This time he was on his way to Diddy’s house. He ended up crashing into a tree and scraping up his leg. In one of the videos Diddy even made fun of him for what happened. DJ Khaled is okay and we hope he refrains from injuries in 2018.

DJ Khaled Had The Biggest Birthday Party Of The Decade

DJ Khaled Had The Biggest Birthday Party Of The Decade

diddy , DJ Khaled , jet ski

