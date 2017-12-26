DJ Khaled Left With Minor Injuries After Crashing Jet Ski Again [VIDEO]

Another one, another one! DJ Khaled had minor problems the other day while on his jet ski. According to All Hip Hop, this wasn’t his first time though. In 2015 the producer got lost in the dark when he was leaving Rick Ross’s Miami mansion.

The other day DJ Khaled filmed himself crashing his jet ski on Instagram. This time he was on his way to Diddy’s house. He ended up crashing into a tree and scraping up his leg. In one of the videos Diddy even made fun of him for what happened. DJ Khaled is okay and we hope he refrains from injuries in 2018.

