DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd Hits Miami Night Club On Sunday For Baby Birthday Bash To Remember [PHOTOS]

He executive produced one of the most successful albums of the year. Gucci Mane admires him. He’s got bad girl Rihanna wrapped around his tiny little fingers. And, he’s so fly, he inspired his dad, DJ Khaled, to hop on a flight after 10 years of being too afraid to travel on planes. Now, he’s one years old and we can’t wait to see what he’ll accomplish next. But, first LIV on Sunday.

Asahd and tons of his celebrity friends took over Miami yesterday, bringing his 1st birthday in proper with a jungle-themed party and a cake fit for a king.

Asahd sat on his throne as the King of the Jungle and test drove luxury cars at the baby valet station for most of the time, giving fans a good look at his crown and dapper blue birthday attire.

While at Miami’s #1 nightclub, P. Diddy presented son and father with plaques to commemorate their awesome year in music—if you hadn’t heard, their album Grateful went platinum, and their singles “I’m The One,” “Wild Thoughts,” and “Shining” went 5x platinum, 3x platinum, and platinum, respectively.

The day off was well-deserved. More pics below.

