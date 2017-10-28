Entertainment News
DJ Khaled Announces Tour With Demi Lovato [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 6 hours ago
2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Fans get ready because DJ Khaled just announced that him and Demi Lovato will be going on tour together. If you can remember last month during iHeart Radio Music Festival he brought her out amongst several others. According to Revolt, the two now have a tour and some are quite shocked about it.

 

#theydidntwantustogoontourtogether #werecomingforyou #demixkhaled @djkhaled​ Pre-sale begins Monday!!!

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

 

The announcement was made on social media and DJ Khaled said, “They didnt want us to go on tour together… #werecomingforyou#demixkhaled @ddlovato. Pre sale begins October 30th! demixkhaled.com FAN LUV SEE YOU SOON ! NEW TOUR ALERT 🚨! @livenation.” The tour will begin on February 26th of next year at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California. We hope this tour is successful and wish them the best of luck!

