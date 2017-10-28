DJ Khaled Announces Tour With Demi Lovato [VIDEO]

Fans get ready because DJ Khaled just announced that him and Demi Lovato will be going on tour together. If you can remember last month during iHeart Radio Music Festival he brought her out amongst several others. According to Revolt, the two now have a tour and some are quite shocked about it.
The announcement was made on social media and DJ Khaled said, “They didnt want us to go on tour together… #werecomingforyou#demixkhaled @ddlovato. Pre sale begins October 30th! demixkhaled.com FAN LUV SEE YOU SOON ! NEW TOUR ALERT 🚨! @livenation.” The tour will begin on February 26th of next year at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California. We hope this tour is successful and wish them the best of luck!
13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King
1. Khaled, Trina, and Fat Joe in 2006.Source:Getty 1 of 13
2. Back in the early 2000s, Khaled was the DJ for Terror Squad.Source:Getty 2 of 13
3. “We the Best.”Source:Getty 3 of 13
4. TS circa 2004.Source:Getty 4 of 13
5. Throwback Remy and Khaled.Source:Getty 5 of 13
6. Brothers. Major Key.Source:Getty 6 of 13
7. What a difference a decade makes.Source:Getty 7 of 13
8. Cloth Talk.Source:Getty 8 of 13
9. Khaled and Akon hit up 106 & Park back in the day.Source:Getty 9 of 13
10. They don’t want you to be happy.Source:Getty 10 of 13
11. Khaled and Boosie in ’08.Source:Getty 11 of 13
12. Giving major keys to Flava Flav.Source:Getty 12 of 13
13. Cash Money meets Cloth King.Source:Getty 13 of 13