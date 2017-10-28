DJ Khaled Announces Tour With Demi Lovato [VIDEO]

Fans get ready because DJ Khaled just announced that him and Demi Lovato will be going on tour together. If you can remember last month during iHeart Radio Music Festival he brought her out amongst several others. According to Revolt, the two now have a tour and some are quite shocked about it.

They didnt want us to go on tour together… #werecomingforyou #demixkhaled @ddlovato. Pre sale begins October 30th! demixkhaled.com FAN LUV SEE YOU SOON ! NEW TOUR ALERT 🚨! @livenation A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

#theydidntwantustogoontourtogether #werecomingforyou #demixkhaled @djkhaled​ Pre-sale begins Monday!!! A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

The announcement was made on social media and DJ Khaled said, “They didnt want us to go on tour together… #werecomingforyou#demixkhaled @ddlovato. Pre sale begins October 30th! demixkhaled.com FAN LUV SEE YOU SOON ! NEW TOUR ALERT 🚨! @livenation.” The tour will begin on February 26th of next year at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California. We hope this tour is successful and wish them the best of luck!

