Did XXXTentacion Just Escalate Tensions Between Him & Migos? [EXCLUSIVE]

XXXTentacion went off on social media after he was jumped yet again by a pair of guys in L.A. This time, however, he was sure the trouble came from Migos, because the two assailants were wearing some of their gear. But, as it turns out, none of the guys from Migos were there.
XXXTentacion issued some apologizes after declaring revenge against Migos shortly after the assault. He also seems to have dragged Cardi B into things, which doesn’t really make things better in this situation. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
