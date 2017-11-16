Why XXXTentacion Vowed Retalliation Against Migos [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rapper XXXTentacion seems to constantly find himself at the center of beef, and the target of someone’s violent physical attack. This time, he says, it’s because of the Migos, who he alleges jumped him at the BET Awards. Not only did he release the footage of the incident, but he hopped on social media and delivered a message to Migos themselves.

But he’s not retaliating the way you would expect: he decided he’s going to put his money where his mouth is. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

