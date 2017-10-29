Your browser does not support iframes.

Bernice Jenkins had Church Announcements for everyone at Magic City Classic! Deacon Willy Charles Peterson passed away after an accident occurred while he was driving to Birmingham from Atlanta behind a truck hauling pigs. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Church Announcements: Sean John’s New Senior Citizen Underwear Line [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Wants The Blind Pit Bull Removed From The Church Grounds [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Doesn’t Quite Understand Usher’s Herpes Scandal [EXCLUSIVE]

Celebrities From Chicago [PHOTOS] 17 photos Launch gallery Celebrities From Chicago [PHOTOS] 1. Jennifer Hudson 1 of 17 2. R. Kelly 2 of 17 3. Common 3 of 17 4. Lupe Fiasco 4 of 17 5. Shonda Rhimes 5 of 17 6. Bernie Mac 6 of 17 7. Minnie Riperton 7 of 17 8. Curtis Mayfield 8 of 17 9. Don Cornelius 9 of 17 10. Chaka Khan 10 of 17 11. Twista 11 of 17 12. Quincy Jones 12 of 17 13. Terrence Howard 13 of 17 14. Sherri Shepherd 14 of 17 15. Mr. T 15 of 17 16. Drummer Tony Williams 16 of 17 17. Craig Robinson 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading Church Announcements: How A Deacon Passed Away From Four Pigs [EXCLUSIVE] Celebrities From Chicago [PHOTOS]